The now 50-year-old actor and director, Ethan Hawke, reflected on when he started acting during his teenage years and shared his experience with late co-star Robin Williams.

According to Daily Mail, in a Q&A at the 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, where he was honored, the actor admitted while filming 1989's Dead Poets Society, he thought his co-star Robin Williams hated him.

The "Magnificent Seven" actor said, "he had a habit of making a ton of jokes on set. At 18, I found that incredibly irritating. He wouldn't stop and I wouldn't laugh at anything he did."

'Intimidating' Ethan Hawke

The novelist also revealed that Robin Williams helped him sign to his first agent, "he called, saying, 'Robin Williams says you are going to do really well.'"

Recalling a scene from the film where he detailed that Williams spontaneously made a poem in front of the class, he went on and said, "he made this joke at the end of it, saying that he found me intimidating. I thought it was a joke."

As he aged, he now understood what the later actor meant for the joke. "As I get older, I realize there is something intimidating about young people's earnestness, their intensity. It is intimidating - to be the person they think you are. Robin was that for me," he admitted.

READ ALSO: Sean Penn, Daughter Fought FOR Hours on 'Flag Day' Set, Crew Suffered As Well

Lifetime Achievement Honor Ethan Hawke

The 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival was held in the Czech Republic, which started on August 20 and finished on Saturday, August 28. In the event, Ethan Hawke received a lifetime achievement honor, the President's Award, at the annual film event along with Jan Svěrák.

"I want to share this award with a person who is my artistic partner, my wife Ryan Hawke, who produces the films in which I act and who reads all my scripts. I love you," Hawke said in his speech.

The director shared his experience in the Czech on Instagram on Friday. He posted a photo of an enlarged promotional picture for the festival with his face in sepia.



The caption read, "On my way into the Karlovy Vary Film Festival. First time here - the rain provides extra reason to watch movies."

READ MORE: Jessica Chastain Permanently Destroys Her Face For Movie "The Eyes of Tammy Faye'?