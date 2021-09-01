Gigi Hadid's recent Instagram update is all summery. The model delighted her fans when she dumped numerous photos from her summer getaway, featuring none other than her daughter, who is turning 1.

The 26-year-old model took to Instagram to show off several snippets of her August as the month ends. The family is now welcoming baby Khai's birth month, September, where she becomes 1, per Hollywood Life.

She captured these photos, one of which is of her in a pool with, "bit of august x." As a massive surprise for her followers, baby Khai could also be seen in the fifth and sixth images. The family appears to be relaxing on Hadid's Pennsylvania family farm. The model carried her daughter, whom she shares with partner Zayn Malik, in one black-and-white photo as they approach a horse pen on the property.

Florals & Baby Snaps

Aside from baby Khai captured on the way to a horse pen, an aerial shot of the baby and toy blocks spelled "11 months" is also posted.

The baby's father also seemed to be present in the family getaway as Zayn held up red chilis from a garden, which was also featured in the photo dump.

The model and former One Direction singer announced the arrival of Khai on September 23 last year. Zayn wrote on Twitter, "The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together."

Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful🙏🏽❤️to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x pic.twitter.com/nvhfOkk2fw — zayn (@zaynmalik) September 24, 2020



Gigi wrote on Instagram, "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world."

Malik-Hadid Opted For Home Birth?

In an interview with Vogue in February, the model recounted opting for home birth in their Pennsylvania home.

"What I really wanted from my experience was to feel like, Okay, this is a natural thing that women are meant to do." The star admitted that she had plans to deliver her baby to a New York hospital.

However, due to the COVID pandemic, they'll have trouble with limited delivery rooms restricting her mother Yolanda and sister Bella to be with her, prompting her to change course.

"I knew it was going to be the craziest pain in my life, but you have to surrender to it."

Gigi and Zayn had time to watch the 2008 documentary, "The Business of Being Born." While the said film showed a successful home birth, the mother model said, "We both looked at each other and were like, I think that's the call."

