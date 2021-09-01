Talks of Queen Elizabeth's abdication have been happening for years. Each time she turns a year older, people wonder if it is the time for her to step down and retire so she could rest and let Prince Charles take over. However, a new book that dropped on September 1st, reminded exactly when the monarch said she will step down.

Only when she started having Alzheimer's' or suffers a stroke - these are the instances that will force the Queen to abandon the throne. Allegedly, she herself said this, according to a new book about her life, entitled "The Queen," by Matthew Dennison. This is reported by Town and Country magazine.

She told her cousin Margaret Rhodes, "unless I get Alzheimer's or have a stroke," she would not step down. She allegedly repeated this line of thought when she told George Carey on his retirement as Archbishop of Canterbury in 2003, that abdication is "something I can't do. I'm going to carry on to the end."

She has that kind of fighting spirit that wants to see through her position to the end. If she does not abdicate for any of the two reasons she had reportedly given, then she'll be the Queen until she dies.

According to the new book, which is not really saying anything new, but reminding people of what has transpired within the QUeen's life, it is not as if the monarch refuses to acknowledge her old age. As early as 2016, she already realized that she had to lessen her load.

This however, does not mean that her value or her role in the royal family was diminished. In fact, if one should assess how the Queen has been since 2016, it can be said that she remained as active as ever - even right in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, where people of senior years are particularly at risk and should be staying away from people most of the time.

In 2016, Elizabeth handed over a number of her patronages to her children and grandchildren but maintained "friendly, authoritative control over each and every one" according to the book.

An early analysis by a royal historian claimed that the Queen clearly made a pact with God and would not just release her hold on the throne. "One main reason why the Queen will absolutely not abdicate is unlike other European monarchs, she is an anointed Queen," the royal historian Hugo Vickers told the Guardian, referring to the pact she made with God during her coronation. "And if you are an anointed Queen you do not abdicate."

