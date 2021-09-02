Country legend Billy Ray Cyrus and Australian singer-songwriter FIREROSE caught up with Mornings With Christine & Salt on Audacy, promoting their new collab "New Day," and sharing fun stories in between.

The Christine & Salt Audacy interview began with a surprise tidbit: the pair's last in-person guest before the pandemic set in was none other than Noah Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus' daughter, last March 2020. Billy Ray admits not being able to catch that particular episode, especially since it was the one where the "I Got So High, I Saw Jesus" singer was literally high during her 2020 Audacy interview.

ALSO READ: Noah Cyrus & Machine Gun Kelly Spotted Holding Hands at Grammys 2020 -- Are They Dating?

As Billy Ray commended Noah for being a "great singer, songwriter, great artist," Salt quipped that Noah's not a fan of her dad, though, sending the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer laughing. The older Cyrus also shared that the same song, "I Got So High, I Saw Jesus," was written by Noah herself, explaining to Christine and Salt that he was supposed to perform it, passing it to his daughter instead who promptly turned it into a hit.

Going to the topic of their "New Day" and the message of hope it brings, FIREROSE explains how Billy Ray Cyrus became attached to the song she wrote. She explains that they were actually working together, but on another song. And as the pandemic settled, "New Day" became the new result of their attempts to work together - from the opposite ends of the country.

Then, noting FIREROSE's country of origin, Australia, Christine noted that "Australia almost took two American icons," referring to Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. Taking one for the entire continent and sending everyone in the interview chuckling, FIREROSE "issued an apology."

The fun interview also included Billy Ray Cyrus' flow, which he keeps that way because he secretly wants to be Aquaman, and shooting down Salt's suggestion of doing a live show right from Billy Ray's cabin. While he likes the idea, the 60-year-old country star said that the house is haunted, recalling that he hears banjos play in other, supposedly empty rooms.

Listen to the full Mornings With Christine & Salt interview with Billy Ray Cyrus and FIREROSE below:

RELATED ARTICLE: Normani on Working with a Pregnant Cardi B: It Just Made Me Feel Empowered'