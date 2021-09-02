Johnny Depp has been sensationally asked to step down from his famous role in the "Pirates of the Caribbean."

Per reports, there are two more movies in the making at the studio, with the last being 2017's film, "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man Tell No Tales."

One of the new sequels will be the sixth movie, which will be its direct sequel, while the other is the female-led spin-off starring Margot Robbie.

Depp's character Captain Jack Sparrow is one of the faces of the entire movie franchise, but the actor and his role will not be connected to any more sequels.

After losing his libel case in the high court of the UK, his acting career has been tarnished. Warner Bros. has forced him to resign from playing and returning as Grindelwald in the upcoming movies of "Fantastic Beasts."

Per the Hollywood Reporter, Disney "baulked" at executive producer Jerry Bruckheimer that the 58-year-old actor should make a cameo as Jack Sparrow in the upcoming "Pirates" movie.

Even without Depp, his character is reportedly going to continue in the "Pirates" universe that is about to change, per a new report.

According to We Got This Covered, those who predicted that *spoiler* would return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Shang-Chi, Disney is reportedly going to do the opposite.

They plan to kill Jack Sparrow off-screen, but there is a catch.

READ ALSO: Mike Richards Fired: Potential New 'Jeopardy!' Hosts The Real Reason Behind Executive Producer's Termination?

Whether it's happening in the sixth movie or the Margot Robbie-led movie, the narrative will explain that Jack has died.

Per their insider, "Several characters will reportedly discuss whispers that he's faked his own demise in order to escape the latest bounty on his head, thus leaving the door ever so slightly ajar for a return down the line."

Planning to do this only shows that Disney will do a "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise without Johnny Depp, but giving a chance that he would one day return.

Depp's fans don't want to watch a "Pirates" movie without Jack Sparrow, but the new characters and the chance of bringing him back later as a reboot is one of the franchise's ways of keeping the movies fresh.

Fans will have to wait and see if a "Pirates" movie without Johnny Depp is even worth watching. After all, it was him who made the film become blockbusters.

READ MORE: Piers Morgan Boasts About MAJOR Win Against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle