Nene Leakes, 53, paid tribute to her late husband Gregg in a tearjerking video. Gregg Leakes passed away after his battle with colon cancer at the age of 66 on September 1.

The video posted by NeNe Leakes is a throwback video of them dancing to the song, "It Would be You" by Trey Songz. She uploaded the said video just a day after the tragic day, to reveal how much she's grieving.

The video revealed the two of them lovingly dancing together to the romantic ballad. Gregg was wearing a white button-down. He made his whole look so casual with lime-green baseball cap atop his head.

On the other hand, NeNe sported a black Gucci t-shirt with gold stars all over it. It was no red carpet event, but they obviously were just having fun with each other.

ALSO READ: Mercedes Morr Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide: Model Active in OnlyFans a Few Hours Before Death

NeNe captioned the video with a series of heart and broken-heart emojis, which triggered followers to feel her grief from their own phone or computer screens.

NeNe was actually married to Gregg twice. The pair split in 2010 and their divorce was already finalized in 2011 via Access Atlanta. However, they proved that it is truly sweeter the second time around. Against all odds, they were able to reconcile and they got married again in 2013. Since then, they never separated anymore. Judging by the video uploaded, they have had a good several years just enjoying each other.

Before he'd passed away, NeNe had shared a cryptic Instagram post, where she hinted that the family was already expecting her husband to pass away any time soon. The photo simply had the word "Broken" written out, and several praying hands and broken heart emojis.

It happened. However, his death can be described as quite peaceful and a loving one - since he was surrounded by loved ones.

The death was confirmed by his publicist and family friend Ernest Dukes on Wednesday.

"Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart," he said in a statement to Hollywood Life. "After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes. We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time," the statement concluded.

After learning that Greg Leakes is dead, several Real Housewives stars mourned his loss with posts on social media.

ALSO READ: Mike Richards Fired from Both 'Jeopardy!' and 'Wheel of Fortune' as Executive Producer After Quitting Hosting Stint