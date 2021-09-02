"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" is gearing up for its last season, which is happening around the corner. This means, the finale season should be the best of the bests. Each season of this popular talk show had made waves, but it certainly has to go with a bang. Jennifer Aniston and Kim Kardashian have already provided assistance to Ellen DeGeneres on this account.

The two are the most recent names announced to be featured on this last season. They're not going to do an ordinary guesting where they answer a few funny questions though.

Jennifer Aniston is surely going to bring in the ratings since she has a massive following. She has already graced the hit talk show several times, especially since she's one of DeGeneres' closest friends, and yet people continued to watch her every time. It's just fitting for her to be on the last season though, since she was the very FIRST guest on the show when it debuted in 2003. She even replaced the host for a short while when DeGeneres was mending from a medical condition.

The upcoming season will also not continue letting the pandemic affect its live audience format. It will be the first ever show to feature a live audience since the pandemic, albeit everyone who will watch live must be vaccinated.

Kim Kardashian on the other hand, just might also raked in the views. Her family has became some sort of a pop culture. Their own reality show "Keeping up With the Kardashians" also recently came to a close, after so many seasons, shocking everyone who never thought they'll see the day coming.

Kim Kardashian will also be giving Ellen an exclusive interview, which is her very first since "KUTWK" came to an end after 20 seasons.

It can be remembered that last year, Ellen DeGeneres' whole reputation as being the nice, funny, and kind host turned a 360 when numerous accounts of her being the opposite emerged. She has already since apologized and said that she could have been better, but technically said that she's just a human being with normal bad days like most people. She even said that this is the adverse effect of being the "be kind" lady, as it leaves her no room to act human.

Many have already moved on from the issue, but one indirect effect of all that chaos was the announcement that "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" is capping off at the 19th season. The host said that this sad decision resulted from her no longer feeling challenged and creative, even though it is highly speculated that it was because the show's ratings started to tank ever since the massive controversy involving the host's "real" nature.

Other stars that will be featured on this last season reportedly are Melissa McCarthy, Julianne Moore, country singer Melissa Etheridge and Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

