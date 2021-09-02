Chrissy Teigen previously claimed that she's now a part of the "cancel club" after the series of cyberbullying scandals she faced in the past. Recently, one report claims that the model is desperate to save her reputation, so she's allegedly buying her friends to become relevant in Hollywood again; how true is this?

According to a report published by Star, the cookbook author is bribing A-list celebrities after her social media fallout. A source claims that Teigen is giving away boxes of her cookbooks, makeup products, and other items to prominent personalities like Jennifer Aniston, Chelsea Handler, Reese Witherspoon, and more.

Aside from the material things she's sending, Teigen also allegedly adds "sweet handwritten notes" with compliments.

If in case the bribing strategy won't work, Teigen reportedly has a backup plan, and she's using her husband as bait to redeem herself back to the spotlight.

The insider said the model is willing to offer John Legend "to set people up with a performance" by the singer for their birthdays and other events.

Chrissy Teigen Rumors Debunked

After the report, Suggest debunked the claims saying there is no evidence behind the issue and the insiders are unreliable.

In addition, John Legend is busy with his jampacked career as he's set to perform on his "Bigger Love Tour" from September to October.

The "All of You" singer is also currently a coach on NBC's "The Voice" with Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton, and Kelly Clarkson.

Chrissy Teigen Not Bothered With The Issue Anymore?

Teigen appears to be doing better after her series of scandals as she's actively using social media again. The model released a new cookbook titled "Cravings All Together," and has been traveling worldwide, like her recent trip to Italy with her husband.

Furthermore, despite losing numerous brand deals during her cyberbullying issue, Teigen is back to collaborating with brands as she produced a documentary for the brand "Sir Kensington's."

Teigen also addressed the "crazy" rumors about her "bizaare" way to save her reputation. She previously took to her Instagram stories to slam critics, saying she doesn't get enough hate comments after her scandal.

"That's like next-level hater when you're mad that there's not enough hate. It's pretty... you're just crazy." The model told her 35.2 million followers. (via E! News)

