Hollywood and many celebrities are still mourning the death of Michael K. Williams, but 50 Cent is doing the exact opposite as he already brought up his previous feud with the late actor through his social media.

According to Daily Mail UK, the rapper, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, posted two photos on his Instagram.

In the first image, the "Ayo Technology" hitmaker tried to promote his show called "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" and his business ventures "Branson Cognac and Le Chemin Duroi" by using Williams' untimely death. (check out one of the posts below re-posted on Twitter)

idk why y’all surprised… 50 cent has always and will always be a piece of shit. This a new low for him though fr. He needs a slap pic.twitter.com/WAn80Pl7f9 — Kieren 🗝 (@MGKierenXX) September 7, 2021

The second post is a screenshot of New York Post's 2018 article that details his fight with the late actor in which he captioned, "Damn if you didn't see Raising Kanan check it out that fentanyl is no joke, killing the clientele." Along with the hashtags of the liquors, he's promoting.

The rapper already deleted both posts.

Following this, fans of the late actor took to social media to slam the rapper, saying he's "insensitive" for the actions he had done.

"50 cent has literally shown us who he is for years. I honestly don't know why y'all still support his projects but that's another discussion." one fan wrote.

"50 cent is genuinely not okay," another fan wrote.

"idk why y'all surprised... 50 cent has always and will always be a piece of s***. This a new low for him though fr. He needs a slap," one tweeted.

READ NOW: Michael K. Williams Cause of Death Drug-Related or Was a Foul Play Involved?

Michael K. Williams, 50 Cent's Feud

According to Complex, 50 Cent and Williams' disagreement began three years ago when the rapper claimed James Rosemund was assaulted while behind bars after being found guilty of a "murder-for-hire" plot against Lodi Mack.

Following this, Rosemund posted a video of Williams saying the allegations are "completely false," but he did not mention any names.

Williams said he spoke to Rosemund and his lawyers regularly, and he can assure fans that he's fine at the time.

50 Cent did not take his response lightly as he went on to post a series of photos with offensive captions.

Michael K. Williams' Death

In early reports, Michael K. Williams passed away at the age of 54. According to Insiders, he was found in his penthouse in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon.

He was reportedly unconscious in the dining room of his home; the reason behind his untimely death was suspected to be from a drug overdose after authorities found heroin on the kitchen table.

READ ALSO: Duchess Camilla Caused Tension During Will-Kate Wedding As She Insisted to 'Keep It Royal' [REPORT]