Earlier this year, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge William and Kate Middleton celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. Over the past decade of their marriage, many things happened as they are now proud parents of three children. However, despite the positive aura they have been portraying throughout the years, a royal commentator claims that there was tension behind the scenes between Kate and Duchess Camilla.

According to Express UK, the two royal family members reportedly had a disagreement over a tiara. Catherine Ostler said the Duchess of Cornwall was "desperate" to convince Middleton to wear the said accessory for her wedding.

Middleton initially wanted to wear flowers in her hair, but Prince Charles' wife had her friends step in on her behalf.

Ostler wrote the article published by the Daily Mail UK in 2011 saying Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla don't want to be seen as "extravagant or out of touch," however, wearing a tiara for them is a sign of formality, grandeur, and they "want to keep it royal."

Prince William and Middleton are decades younger than the future monarch and his wife, and they attended several weddings of their friends in the past, leading them to ditch the old-fashioned traditions.

"They want to have a royal wedding, be like their friends and be 'of the people' - something that Camilla would regard as trying to have their royal wedding cake and eating it." Ostler wrote. (via the outlet mentioned above)

During the Cambridges' wedding, Middleton seems to agree with the Duchess' suggestion as she wore the Cartier Halo Tiara (made up of 739-brilliant cut diamond and 149 baguette diamonds) lend to her by Queen Elizabeth II.

READ NOW: Meghan Markle Furious At Prince Harry At the Polo Charity Event Last Month - Why?

The Tiara Is Not The Only Issue That Allegedly Sparked Controversy

Per the outlet, the tiara is just one of many alleged controversies that sparked a heated debate between the two generations.

Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly broke tradition when they chose Westminster Abbey as the venue for the momentous occasion rather than St. Paul's Cathedral.

In addition, Prince Harry also insisted that he should be addressed as "best man" rather than the term "supporter," which was used by the royals over the past years.

Kate Middleton, Prince William's Royal Wedding

Dubbed as the royal wedding of the 21st century, Kate Middleton and Prince William tied the knot on April 29, 2011.

The ceremony was held at Westminster Abbey. Middleton wore a wedding gown created by Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen. The dress reportedly costs around $332,000 at the time.

The wedding was celebrated and watched by millions of people from all around the world.

READ ALSO: 'Mortified' Amelia Hamlin Taking Massive Step After Scott Disick's Embarassing DMs About Kourtney Kardashian Leaked