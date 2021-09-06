Prince Harry attended a charity polo match in Colorado last month while his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 3 months, remained at their Montecito mansion.

But after the Aspen Polo Club released a picture of the Duke and Sussex and his team to their Instagram Story, insiders told New Idea that the Duchess of Sussex regretted her decision to stay home instead of going with him.

Their insider revealed that the 40-year-old former "Suits" actress was "unimpressed" that the 36-year-old royal renegade was pictured arm-in-arm with 24-year-old polo player Riley Ganzi and her brother Grant, whom Prince Harry played with at the event.

The insider said, "Meghan's mind went into overdrive as soon as she noticed Riley, who is talented, gorgeous and a lot of fun."

They went on to add, "She then found out that Riley's parents are top dogs in the polo world and go way back with [Harry's dad] Prince Charles."

Riley is reportedly the type of woman Prince Harry would have his eyes on, especially the kind of woman he liked during his bachelor days.

"Of course, Harry is smitten with Meghan these days."

"But now that America is opening up and Harry will be back on the social scene to raise money for their charities, Meghan might want to get her apparent green-eyed monster under control."

Prince Harry Female Pals Make Meghan Markle Jealous?

Additionally, last year, it was also reported that Meghan Markle was jealous of Prince Harry's female friends such as Jennifer Aniston, Margot Robbie, and Adele.

In another report by Woman's Day in Sept. 2020, the Duchess of Sussex reportedly made it her mission to keep her husband away from his gal pals.

She even reportedly forced Prince Harry to cut ties with the "Friends" superstar.

Their source revealed, "Harry loves Meghan and would never do anything wrong by her, but she'd struggle with any headlines linking Harry and Jen, given his crush on her. Jen would be super respectful too."

"But there's no denying she's one of the biggest and most desirable names in Hollywood."

The dad-of-two has also been talking to the "Rolling In The Deep" hitmaker, which reportedly made the Duchess furious that she called her husband out over her friendship with Adele, and the two allegedly stopped hanging out, per another New Idea report.

However, one should take New Idea and Woman's day's claims with a grain of salt.

Meghan Markle doesn't seem to be the kind of person who's overly possessive and wouldn't keep Prince Harry from his female friends.

