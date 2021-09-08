Jamie Spears' shocking filing of conservatorship termination reportedly has a hidden agenda and inside story, multiple sources revealed.

Britney's father filed an appeal this week to end the conservatorship after months of a heated exchange in the court. Jamie particularly reasoned out that, since the singer thinks she can control her life alone, the program should come to an end already.

However, the abrupt turn of events shocked the public, especially since the patriarch himself still has not wholeheartedly stepped down as a conservator.

Multiple sources revealed that Jamie still feels concerned about Britney's mental health since it looks like it is deteriorating. Thus, ending the conservatorship would put the pop star in great jeopardy.

But trying to end the conservatorship now challenges Britney's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, to see whether he really approves of ending the conservatorship or not. If he does, the lawyer should willingly join him during the September 29 hearing to push the petition.

Jamie is currently advantageous, though, since he knows the court will not approve his request without a mental evaluation - something the singer never wants to do.

With that said, Jamie and his camp will be hitting two birds at once - trying to oust Rosengart while keeping the conservatorship.

Even after filing the document, a source said he is aware his relationship with Britney is not beyond repair.

"Jamie believes Britney will come back to him when things unravel again. She always has before," the source went on.

Jamie Spears Only Trying To Save Himself?

The sudden decision definitely raised questions among internet users and #FreeBritney movement supporters. They also argued that something is off about his recent move since he ignored Britney's request to end the conservatorship multiple times throughout its 13 years of existence.

Rosengart also clarified that no settlement will be given despite filing the document.

"Having exposed his misconduct and improper plan to hold his daughter hostage by trying to extract a multimillion-dollar settlement, Mr. Spears has now effectively surrendered. There is no settlement," he went on, as quoted by Buzzfeed News.

He also accused him of trying to avoid accountability with his sudden call. In a statement to NBC, the lawyer and his team decided to continue the investigation after assessing Jamie's filing.

