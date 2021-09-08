Jamie Spears' recent move surely shocked the #FreeBritney movement supporters as he finally supported the termination of Britney Spears' conservatorship after 13 years.

After the tumultuous months of heated exchanges between Jamie and Britney's camps, the patriarch himself filed an appeal to the court to end the program.

Fox News revealed that Jamie and his team submitted an official request to the court, asking it to end the conservatorship following Britney's continuous request to be freed from his father.

Jamie also mentioned that his appeal resonated with the singer's pleas in her previous hearings.

"Recent events related to this conservatorship have called into question whether circumstances have changed to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist," the document, obtained by CNN, said.

He also acknowledged why his daughter no longer wants to be under the program, including her desire to get married and have a baby. He also said he knows how much she wants to have complete control over her money already after a decade.

While the petition only came out now, Jamie said - once again - that he only wants the best for his daughter. Thus, if she thinks she can control her life on her own, then ending the conservatorship would be the best option now.

Britney and his representatives celebrated Jamie's filing, with her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, calling it "vindication."

"It appears that Mr. Spears believes he can try to avoid accountability and justice, including sitting for a sworn deposition and answering other discovery under oath," he said.

Jamie Spears Still Has Not Resigned

The new development came after Rosengart demanded the patriarch to step down after agreeing to leave the conservatorship.

He also took his time to criticize him for continuously attacking the pop star. Rosengart called out Jamie for his ongoing "shameful and reprehensible" attacks on Britney and others.

So instead of making such damaging moves, the attorney said that he should remain silent and leave the program.

He also pledged that he and his team would continue investigating his conduct throughout the 13 years of conservatorship to prove how he reaped millions of dollars from the singer's estate.

The court is yet to approve the appeal, but Britney and her believers can no longer wait until the singer finally gets the freedom she wants.

