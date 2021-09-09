Michael Constantine, a Greek-American award-winning actor, popularly known for his 2002 movie "My Big Fat Greek Wedding," has passed away at the age of 94.

According to his agent, Julia Buchwald, as reported by Deadline, the actor died late last month in his home in Reading, Massachusetts, because of natural causes.

The outlet did not mention whether Constantine suffered from any illness or medical problems prior to his shocking death.

Per IMDb, the actor grew up in a small town in Pennsylvania with his Greek parents. His acting career started when he landed a role in the hit play "Inherit the Wind." The acting stint led him to snag more significant roles in future performances like "Conklin."

In 1959, he became a part of the ever-popular musical play "The Miracle Worker," where he played the role of Anagnos. The show ran for over 718 performances.

Despite having a great career at first, his next play, "The Egg," was considered a "flop" as it only had eight performances in over a week.

Constantine's Broadway career was short-lived as he stopped performing in 1963 after playing the role of Dogsborough.

Following this, the actor dominated the Hollywood scene; he made his first motion picture appearance in the 1959 film "The Last Mile."

He had over 182 films and TV shows credited to his name on the website, including "Pink Glasses," "Judging Amy," "Because Mommy Works," "Law & Order," "Homicide: Life On The Street," and more.

His last film was the sequel of "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" in 2016.

Hollywood Mourns For The Lost of a Legend

After the news of his death circulated online, many fans and Hollywood personalities paid tribute online.

"Michael Constantine, the dad to our cast-family, a gift to the written word, and always a friend. Acting with him came with a rush of love and fun. I will treasure this man who brought Gus to life. He gave us so much laughter and deserves a rest now. We love you Michael." Writer and actress Nia Vardalos wrote.

my big fat greek wedding was a big part of my upbringing (even though i’m italian lol). the film brought me joy, happiness, and lots of laughter. the actor michael constantine, who played gus, passed away today. he had a lot of iconic lines, but i particularly love this scene 💙 pic.twitter.com/aCylioo87c — isabel 🌈 (@evanxbrie) September 9, 2021

"Aw, farewell to #MichaelConstantine a terrific actor I loved growing up (here with costar gone too soon Lloyd Haynes) in Room 222. 94 is a good long life, sweet dreams." one wrote.

