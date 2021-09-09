Tiger Woods has been showing notable progress in the past months since the tragic car accident almost left him crippled.

Tiger Woods reportedly started taking baby steps toward golf return, Steve Stricker hinted.

Woods continues to receive treatments until he finally recovers from the injuries he sustained from the tragic crash. In fact, the golfer recently admitted himself to a rehabilitation facility to improve his physical aspect before playing again.

On Wednesday, Stricker talked to Dennis and Carl Paulson where he hinted that the world's number 1 will be back on the game soon.

Per the U.S. Ryder Cup team's captain, he has been talking to Woods in the past weeks. Though Woods has been trying to walk by himself again, the athlete will reportedly miss the Whistling Straits because of ongoing treatment.

"He won't be able to be a captain's assistant this time around just because of his ongoing rehabilitation to try to get better and to try to play golf again, and that is going well," he said.

Stricker assured the viewers that Woods is progressing and "moving in the right direction."

This trashed the claims that the golfer would never play again after suffering from leg injuries that almost left him cripple during the February crash.

For what it's worth, FOX Sports' injury and performance analyst revealed the exact details about Woods' injuries and assumed that he might not be able to play again.

How Tiger Woods' Injuries Almost Stole His Golfing Career

According to Dr. Matt Provencher, Woods particularly suffered an injury on his right leg. He revealed that this type of injury pattern is commonly sustained by people in high-speed motor vehicles.

Woods had open tibia and fibula fractures following the crash. A Lisfranc injury could also affect his ankle's mobility and function, but fortunately, he managed to save his leg from that dreaded state.

Only a few athletes managed to return to their sporting careers after suffering from grave injuries that Woods got. But his fans' worries were taken away since Washington Football team quarterback Alex Smith suffered a similar injury but was able to play football again in 2020.

The golfer will indeed walk on the same path since he has progressed since he began his treatments. In July, he was spotted with his girlfriend, Erica Herman, in Los Angeles; standing on his own and walking again slowly. Although he was still wearing a protective sleeve at that time, his leg looked better than before.

