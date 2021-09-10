Steve Buscemi shared part of his life with the people he rescued after the terrorist attacks in September 2011, and he was never the same man since then.

Twenty years since the tragic September 11 bombing happened, Buscemi recalled what happened that day and how the events made him suffer from a lingering post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The actor sat down for an interview with Marc Maron on the "WTF" podcast where he shared the story of search and recovery efforts that year.

As someone who previously worked as a firefighter, Buscemi had a background in rescue operations. But upon seeing what happened on the site of the World Trade Center, he reportedly tried to ring the firehouse despite knowing no one would be there to answer him.

He reportedly learned that all of his colleagues went to the site, and five of the team were missing.

"I was driven to the site that day, walked around for hours and then found my company, found Engine 55 working there. I asked if I could join them. I could tell they were a little suspicious at first, but I worked with them that day," he said.



The supposed hours long of volunteer turned into days, and he, fortunately, did not get any health issues after that - except PTSD.

Steve Buscemi on PTSD After 9/11 Bombing

In the same interview, he revealed that he stayed on the site for five days to help people in search and rescue operations.

Despite volunteering wholeheartedly, he reportedly struggled afterward and suffered from depression, as well.

"I couldn't make a simple decision. All those things. It's still with me. There are times when I talk about 9/11 and I'm right back there. I start to get choke up and I realize, 'Ah, this is still a big part of me,'" he went on.

According to Buscemi, marking the 20th year since the event happened could be a trigger for those who survived the tragedy.

He shared the same thoughts in an article he penned for TIME magazine. In his piece, he mentioned that everyone he knows suffered from the same aftereffects.

The actor noted that many people died due to toxic exposure at the site. He also mentioned Bridget Gormley who titled her documentary "Dust: The Lingering Legacy of 9/11" after her father died of cancer after working at the World Trade Center.

In the end, he reminded people not to forget since many people are still struggling and dying.

