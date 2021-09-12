Prince Andrew is heading into legal battle as if he already won it - no fear, no sensitivity. He was quite brazen after it was reported that he was already served official papers linked to an alleged sexual abuse of a minor. After months of hiding and refusing to address the issue, he's now out hosting a party at the Queen's massive Balmoral Estate in Scotland, to the shock of analysts.

The Duke of York was seen leisurely aiming his shotgun in the air on the sprawling estate Friday. His companions are described as people with also allegedly questionable character, according to reports.

Partying would have been fine even if with people of dubious personalities but what analysts cannot fathom is that he did so even as he's scheduled to face a hearing on sex assault charges in Manhattan Federal Court on Monday. It's unclear if this act is truly him just being insensitive, or him sending out a clear message that he's unconcerned with his legal woes at the moment.

"This is so brazen it is unbelievable," a source told The UK Sun. "Prince Andrew is carrying on like nothing has happened and as if he hasn't got a care in the world."

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, 33, one of the women in the middle of the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal, filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew last month, claiming the embattled royal bad boy sexually abused her when she was under 18, for three different times.

The prince's legal team is described as presently working frantically to avoid appearing in court and may even skip the session. Prince Andrew might have placed a lot of faith in what they could do because he does not look a least bit bothered now, in contrast to how he stayed low for a few weeks.

The Crown Prince of Bahrain, who himself is associated to a host of human rights abuses in his own country, was among those who reportedly was at this shooting party.

"It has been bad enough that he appears to have been seeking refuge at Balmoral, where the Queen is trying to have quiet time after a tough year," the royal source explained The Sun. "But to host a shooting party, with some dubious guests shows disrespect to the monarchy. And it is also tone deaf as if he does not care about what is going on with the legal case."

As The Post has reported, Cesar Sepulveda issued an affidavit in Guiffre's federal lawsuit, confirming that was able to serve the complaint papers to Andrew at his Royal Lodge home on Aug. 27 after a bout of challenge in doing so.

