If Kate Middleton feels hurt that her in-laws, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, now living in America oceans away from the palace, are being mocked for landing the cover of Time magazine, it's hard to say.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 39 was seen smiling and laughing while on royal duty, hours after her in-laws were named as two of the 100 most influential people on the planet and for Radar Online, this could mean she's also subtly mocking the two and actually enjoying the backlash against Harry and Meghan.

Middleton appeared to be in a good humor when she arrived at RAF Brize Norton on Tuesday, her first public appearance since detractors mocked Harry and Meghan's most powerful title. If she's in any way pissed that people dare ridicule Harry and Meghan, it's not showing. Her smile was simply too big as she went about her duties in her classy outfit consisting of white shirt, beige blazer, navy blue trousers.

Memes abound the moment Time unveiled the cover on Tuesday, showing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex being front and center, declared as "the most influential."

Many harped on the idea as being the falsest they have ever read, while others noticed how in this photo, Harry appears to be hiding behind Markle, as reported by Page Six. "Wow, this photo speaks volumes. There is no hiding who's in control," one person wrote.

Rumors have been swirling for years that Markle has Harry wrapped around her finger and that the decision to leave his royal family duties were decided upon by Meghan.

Meanwhile, apart from having some netizens disagree (violently) to the idea that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are influential people, some also took notice of the two's photo and said it was heavily airbrushed.

It was a fair assumption to make because they both have weirdly glowing smooth skin without any hints of pores and blemishes, creepy bright eyes and, in Harry's case, fuller hair. People doubt that they actually look like that in person. Naturally, they did not stop at mere noticing, netizens also flocked to Twitter to share their thoughts on the alleged retouching and mock the two further.

"The airbrush is doing some heavy lifting there," one person tweeted. Others were harsher. "The cover looks so fake... oh wait it's because they are," one even said. "Is Harry wearing a rug? Or just overdone the air brushing?" wondered one user, who focused on the Prince's fuller hair.

