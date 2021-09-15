Reports said that Prince Charles is troubled for not being able to meet his fifth grandchild from Prince Harry, Lilibet Diana.

A royal expert stated that the upcoming Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth next summer of 2022 could be the next possible opportunity for the Prince of Wales to meet the newborn baby and for the two families to make amends.

Nick Bullen told Us Weekly that "Prince Charles is incredibly sad about everything that's gone on. So the family will want to meet each other." He also assumed that the upcoming celebration could "offer the perfect backdrop for their reconciliation after numerous issues from the past months.

Based on the official site, the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Central Weekend 2022 is a year-long celebration for Her Highness being the first British Monarch to reign over 70 years. The four-day holiday will start on June 2 to 5, to give way to Queen Elizabeth's birthday parade up to The Big Jubilee Lunch.

A Day Of Reconciliation For All

Bullen continued to mention that the 2022 Jubilee is "a perfect opportunity" for if Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to come back, "because they have to be seen supporting Queen Elizabeth II. It's a great moment for everyone to be together," he explained.

Bullen also admitted, "everyone's going to have to play nicely and behave well because it's the Queen's moment." He also mentioned his views that the Jubilee being "a unified front" will make the royal family whole again as "the same team."



"All the members of the royal family are very aware of the fact that it's her year. They're going to support her [and] the headlines shouldn't be about them," he added. The report also leaked that Queen Elizabeth would "definitely meet" her great-granddaughter Lilibet as her priority in meeting Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.

The Royal Family Bond

"As the queen has always said, Harry and Meghan are much loved members of the family and I think the queen rises above all of this petty bickering," the insider added, taking note of the infant's name coming after the queen's nickname. "This is her family. Of course she wants to be [with] them."

According to Vanity Fair, the report came after the Duke of Sussex revealed in an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey that he no longer kept in touch with his father. "I feel really let down because he's been through something similar, he knows what pain feels like...Archie is his grandson," he said.

The Duke concluded, "I will always love him. There's a lot of hurt that's happened. I will continue to make it one of my priorities to heal that relationship."

