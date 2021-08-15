The British monarchy has been in turmoil recently. It's no surprise that things are tense following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's historic exit and shocking Oprah Winfrey interview. The scandals that followed Prince Andrew were another blow to royal family as was the death of patriarch Prince Philip.Regardless, Charles has remained a stable figure in the royal family and that won't change soon. After all, he is the heir apparent.

Recently, Los Angeles Times acknowledged late Princess Diana's husband for his "keen interest" in gardening and environmental issues. Surprisingly his most recent gardening initiative has garnered national attention.

Prince Charles' The Union Flag Shaped Garden

It was recently reported by the Daily Mail that Prince Charles planted a Union Jack-shaped vegetable garden at his famous Dumfries House in Scotland.

In 2007, the Prince of Wales purchased the £45million ($62m) Scottish estate, situated in the south of Glasgow. The house was meaningful to the local community as the Prince spent more than a decade fixing his patch to its original look after it had fallen into disrepair.



The images, which The Mail took with permission on Sunday, were shown to the public for the first time, where it revealed the 2,000-acre estate of Prince Charles' newly finished project.

The Prince himself designed the Belvedere, their summer house, with gargoyles after planned on a napkin. Alongside the garden, "the Royal NHS," a wellness center, was also made, providing programs and homeopathy for patients referred to by their GP.

The Union Jack And Its Meaning

The Union Flag of the United Kingdom symbolizes "a common British identity." The design is significant right now in England's standing with the rest of the UK.

And as the Prince of Wales used the symbol on his estate in Scotland may very well speak to potential turmoil within the UK, per this article. In March, The Guardian even stated that Scotland's place in the Union is more doubtful than ever.

And as the Queen grows older, with the help of horticulture, Prince Charles likely sent a message through this huge vegetable patch, hoping for the countries to unite before his potential reign.

