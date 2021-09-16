The latest James Bond film titled "No Time To Die" will hit theatres in a few weeks. Besides Daniel Craig, fans are also eager to watch Rami Malek's role as a villain; however, a casting director recently revealed that the "Bohemian Rhapsody" actor was tough to cast.

According to Debbie Williams, who spoke to Entertainment Weekly, she had a hard time tracking the Oscar-winning actor down as his agents were not responding.

Williams has been an expert in the field after being a casting director for more than ten James Bond films, but Malek was no match for her.

She mentioned that she respected his agents, but they didn't respond when she suggested that the actor needed to meet everybody on set because the contract does not happen quickly.

The casting director attended a screening of "Bohemian Rhapsody," and she was able to see him at the event.

"I, again, just happened to be in the right place [at] the right time," Williams said. (via Screen Rant)

She was later invited for a drink. Williams found the perfect opportunity and walked up to Malek and said, "Have you had any call from your agent about a James Bond film?" to which the actor replied, "no."

Williams told the actor that her team has been trying to meet him for a long time. The director said Malek was on the phone after a few seconds and he was in the office the next day for the James Bond film.

"I've learned to be quite bold. If you want something you go and get it." The casting director concluded.

Rami Malek plays the role of Safin in the film.

'No Time To Die' Coming In Theatres This October

"No Time To Die" is the 25th James Bond film ever released to the public. Cary Joji Fukunaga directs the movie.

Returning Bond actor Daniel Craig will be the lead star, and the upcoming movie will be his last time portraying the famous British spy.

Aside from Craig and Malek, other cast members include Ana de Armas, Léa Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Christoph Waltz, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright, and Naomie Harris.

The film will be released on October 8.

In early reports, the upcoming Bond film is considered the longest film among its 25-movie franchise spanning over 163 minutes long.

