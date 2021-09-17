10 Movies and Shows To Watch This Weekend

The last full week of the technical season of summer has spent all of its weekdays. Now we are on to the weekend. How best to celebrate the last official weekend of summer? Catch up on all these amazing TV shows and movies! Here's our list (some new, some old) of what you should watch this weekend. Trust us, you don't want to miss any of these.



1. The Premise (Hulu)

BJ Novak's show The Premise is a brand new satire streaming on Hulu that you have to check out. The first two episodes came out yesterday, so get on it now! You're in front of the curve!

The show that has given us laughs, love, and a lot to talk about over the last 8 years has finally aired their last episode. In this final season, the show continues in their powerful to find joy while simultaneously working through relevant struggles.

3. Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

If you are not on the Murders Only in the Building train yet, get on now! The show features an unprecedented but powerhouse trio (Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez) as they create about solving a murder that happened inside their apartment building. (ooooo! Mystery!)

Netflix's favorite you-really-attempted-baking show is back! Regardless of how good or bad these bakers are, you may want to grab some snacks before you sit down to watch. This show will make you hungry.



5. You vs. Wild (Netflix)

You vs. Wild is an interactive Netflix film about a bear that switches bodies with a human and must figure out how to get out alive. Think Freaky Friday meets Brother Bear. Also, yes, you read that right. I said interactive.

6. Jaws (ALL OF THEM) - (Netflix)

Duh duh...duh duh...duh duh duh duh duh. Do you know what that sound is? That's the sound of every single Jaws movie coming to Netflix this season. So, if you've been lying about having seen these classic movies. Now is the time to catch up!

7. Sex-Education (Netflix)

The beloved show Sex Education released it's newest season TODAY! It's never the wrong time to watch shows about awkward British high schoolers. So go watch it now!

8. Everybody's Talking About Jamie (Prime Video)

Everybody's Talking About Jamie is a musical about a high schooler (Jamie), who has dreams of being a drag performer. This movie is based on a musical and the musical is based on true events. That is a true turducken of musical movie magic.

9. Karen (PVOD)

Karen is a movie about an outwardly racist woman named Karen that is attempting, however she can, to get a black family to move ousted from her neighborhood. You can stream this thriller on PVOD.

10. Cry Macho (Theaters)

This movie adaptation starring Clint Eastwood tells the story of a man that rediscovers purpose through teaching a boy of less than fortunate circumstances how to be a good man. I'm crying already. (Go watch it so we can cry together!) Cry Macho is being released straight to theaters so be sure to check out your local listing times.

What are you still doing here? You have a lot to go watch!