Gabby Petito's father is letting his true feeling be known as he recently slammed his daughter's boyfriend for staying silent amid her disappearance as authorities are still searching for clues of her whereabouts.

According to the New York Post, Joe Petito spoke to police in North Port, Florida, and said that his daughter's boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, is "cruel" and "unusual" for his silence.

"If you genuinely did nothing wrong, and I have no idea, I can't even ask what you know." Joe said.

He mentioned that he could take his attitude as "cruel and heartless."

Aside from Joe, Gabby's Godmother Flora Rocco is also speaking out about Gabby's disappearance, saying she didn't see any red flags at first.

She mentioned that Gabby and Brian "seemed like a really fun couple" as they both have common denominators, and they enjoy each other's time.

Flora added that the couple is excited because it is their dream trip.

In an interview with NewsNation, as reported by ABC 4, Flora slams Brian, saying his silence doesn't make sense and is unfair as he sits in the background while people search for Gabby.

"If you could just come forward and say where she is, when is the last time you saw her, and of that is so integral to finding her and today you're not going to help?" Flora said.

Gabby Petito's Disappearance

According to CNN, authorities are still looking for any signs of 22-year-old vlogger Gabby Petito, who has been traveling with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.

The couple embarked on their adventure in June. Brian returned to their home in North Port, Florida, without any sign of Gabby.

Brian is still not speaking out regarding the matter despite Gabby's family and lawyers asking the Laundrie family to cooperate with the situation.

Brian's attorney released a statement saying they will have no further comment on the matter.

Gabby Petito is a white woman with blonde hair and blue eyes. She's believed to be five feet, five inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. Gabby has noticeable marks like several tattoos, including one on her forearm that reads "Let it be."

Tips and information can be made through the FBI's national hotline, 1-800-CALL FBI (225-5324)

The couple reportedly used Gabby's white Ford van to travel around the West Coast to visit national parks and any tourist attractions.

Gabby has been excited to share videos and photos of her trip to social media and her family. A police chief said she has regularly contacted her family during her travels.

However, any form of communication abruptly stopped at the end of August.

