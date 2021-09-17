Johnny Depp never walked on an easy path throughout his life.

Before facing his current legal battles, Depp endured poor and cruel treatment from his parents before their divorce. More details about the actor's life have been revealed in his parents' newly unearthed divorce papers.

In a report shared by Fox News, it has been revealed that Betty Sue Depp and John Depp initially filed for divorce in 1978 when Depp was 15. The court papers, dated 1981, disclosed how the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor was "emancipated and self-supporting."

This seemingly contradicted what he revealed to interviews in the past years, saying that he began using drugs at 11 and dropped out of school when he was 16.

From there, he became part of the band The Kids and played the guitar for them. Depp continued living his life without his parents' support that he moved to Los Angeles and lived in a car for months.

Depp hit his first break after meeting Nicholas Cage, scoring an acting role in "A Nightmare on Elm Street" in 1984.

Johnny Depp Went Through Worst

The divorce document assumed false statements about the then-minor actor.

Hollywood fixer Paul Barresi unveiled the papers as part of his research for the new Discovery+ series, "Johnny Depp v Amber Heard."

"He said since age 11, he's taken all manner of substances, including marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy, LSD, prescription painkillers, opiates and magic mushrooms. His drug use, he said, was a way to escape family problems," he said.

Baressi added that Depp went through a rocky road as he tried to find gigs in a garage band. He also worked simultaneously as a telemarketer.

With that said, the fixer confidently said that the then-17-year-old Depp was far from what the divorce papers claimed.

What was worse is that his mother disowned him when he needed her care the most. In addition, no court record ever proved that he was legally emancipated amid his parents' divorce.

Depp openly discussed his childhood to the public, saying that his father was a civil engineer. He reportedly spent most of his childhood with his mother and three siblings, but he was still unhappy at that time.

After his mother died in 2016, he regarded her as the meanest human being he ever met in his life.

