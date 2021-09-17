Vin Diesel made headlines over the past weeks after he was photographed shirtless in a luxury yacht in Italy. Fans noticed that his body got a little "bloated" than usual; is it true that his weight gain is a sign of a significant health problem?

According to a report published by National Enquirer, the "Fast and the Furious" star has been showing his soft side as he's "blown up in a big way."

Sources said he gained over 50 pounds and has reportedly slowed down on his fitness training. According to a nutrition expert who spoke to the publisher, his weight right now is "a dangerous place to be," because of health risks.

The report suggests that Diesel has been indulging in food after the latest "Fast and Furious" film as a way of celebration because he allegedly thinks that he deserves time to "enjoy the fruit of his success."

The 10th installment of the film franchise isn't due until 2023, meaning Diesel has more time to shed some pounds to get back into "Superman shape."

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, is reportedly getting a kick out of the situation and happy because he knows it's tough for his rival to get back into shape.

The source added that The Rock loves Diesel's "lumpy look."

Vin Diesel's Body Issue Debunked

After the report was published, Suggest debunked the claims saying the publication used a photo of Diesel wearing a baggy coat, meaning there is nothing to reveal about his body.

The outlet added that the report doesn't have any evidence that Diesel is unhealthy, and the main point of their article is a sloppy attempt to make fun of the actor.

In addition, his feud with The Rock may be true; both of them had already buried the issue; the outlet said the two stars already reconciled and are currently good friends.

Vin Diesel Previously Spoke Out On His Weight Gain

Diesel has been the center of attention when it comes to weight gain for years now. In a previous interview with Complex, he mentioned that there is no love lost for him.

"I'm OK because I've had the best body in New York City for decades," the actor said. (via NY Daily News)

