Daniel Craig tried hard to control his tears to deliver his final message before leaving the James Bond franchise.

Following postponement after postponement, Craig finally bid goodbye to the James Bond franchise following the release of "No Time To Die."

Recently, Apple TV+ launched the documentary "Being James Bond" and told the behind-the-scene stories of Craig's last James Bond film.

One part of the flick unveiled the actor's last message to the crew after working with them and playing a role in five installments. He acknowledged that most people on "No Time To Die" have been working with him since the beginning of his 007 stint.

"I know there are a lot of things said about what I think of these films, but I've loved every single second of these movies," he said. "And especially this one because I've got up every morning, and I've had the chance to work with you guys. And that has been one of the greatest honors of my life."

The 53-year-old actor began playing the role of the notable spy in "Casino Royale" in 2006. He continued playing his role in "Quantum of Solace" (2008), "Skyfall" (2012), and Spectre (2015).

The upcoming "No Time To Die" will complete the four more Bond Films he agreed to do after the success of the first flick.

All the aforementioned Craig-lead James Bond films ranked as the four highest-grossing Bond films ever, with Skyfall topping the list with a $1 billion mark - but his last movie might beat this score.

Last 007 Scene

Aside from the actor, the character also offered closure to fans, and it will be seen in the upcoming movie.

Before "No Time To Die" officially arrives, producer Michael Wilson revealed that the character bid goodbye perfectly, as well.

The scene in question showed Craig "running down an alley and disappearing out of shot." This reportedly signified the end of his stint as the famous spy, leaving a hair-raising impression to everyone.

His farewell moves failed to suggest whether the franchise will continue 007's story with a different actor.

But for what it's worth, Craig is already the eighth actor to portray the notable role, following the stints of Barry Nelson, Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan.

