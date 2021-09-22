Simon Cowell is back on track and seems to have faced his fears of biking as he's spotted riding around Malibu with Lauren Silverman more than a year after his life-threatening accident.

According to Daily Mail UK, the "America's Got Talent" judge looked relaxed as he biked around wearing a baggy navy blue jacket and a neon green helmet.

His other half, Lauren Silverman, is looking athletically casual with her gray tank top and black leggings along with a pair of nude sneakers.

The couple stopped for a while to have a water break where they could be seen chatting with each other. Silverman shows her affection by putting her arms around the former "X Factor" judge's shoulder.

Simon Cowell's Injury Was Life-Threatening, Almost Cut His Back In Half

In early reports, the manager had a devastating accident after riding his electric bike around the same area of Malibu, California.

At the time, his representative confirmed that Cowell needed to have a six-hour operation.

Cowell missed a lot of time at "America's Got Talent" judges panel as he remained on bed rest for months.

Speaking to ET Online along with "AGT" co-judges Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara, Cowell mentioned that he saw the scan of his back, and he's a millimeter away from cutting his back in half.

He mentioned that he considered himself "lucky" at the time because the situation could've gotten a lot worse.

He may have been seen riding his bike recently, but it is not certainly his first time riding around again after his hospitalization.

In May, Cowell rode his electric bike again around the time he returned to the limelight following his medical rest.

Simon Cowell In "America's Got Talent"

Things are doing great as "AGT" aired its finale last week. After Cowell pranked her last time on stage during a bow and arrow act, Sofia Vergara finally got her long-awaited revenge.

The actress went all out for her revenge as she hired a team of actors for a fake event wherein the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas unveiled their statues. (watch the video below)

However, Cowell's statue doesn't seem to look like him at all. The judge was visibly unpleased with the situation before Vergara revealed that it was all a planned scheme.

