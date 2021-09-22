New poster art for the highly anticipated Ghostbusters: Afterlife have arrived to remind us why bustin' makes you feel good! The two posters showcase the next generation of Ghostbusters with all of the gadgets we know and love. A nostalgia bomb for fans of the franchise, the artwork hints at some familiar baddies from the series past, from the colorful lightning to the slime green colored storm clouds.

The first poster is a front view of a weathered Ecto-1 parked in a vast wheat field. Under an ominous sky, the new crew (Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, and Paul Rudd to name a few) are piling out of the classic hearse brandishing an assortment of gear used by their predessessors.

The second is a junxtaposed image of the hero car in the center of a small town moments from a major spectral event. The energy of the filmmakers definately shines in both images, so much so, one could imagine either adorning a young fan's bedroom wall.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is expected to hit theaters November 2021.