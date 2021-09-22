New poster art for the highly anticipated Ghostbusters: Afterlife have arrived to remind us why bustin' makes you feel good! The two posters showcase the next generation of Ghostbusters with all of the gadgets we know and love. A nostalgia bomb for fans of the franchise, the artwork hints at some familiar baddies from the series past, from the colorful lightning to the slime green colored storm clouds.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Poster
(Photo : Sony Pictures)

The first poster is a front view of a weathered Ecto-1 parked in a vast wheat field. Under an ominous sky, the new crew (Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, and Paul Rudd to name a few) are piling out of the classic hearse brandishing an assortment of gear used by their predessessors.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Poster
(Photo : Sony Pictures)

The second is a junxtaposed image of the hero car in the center of a small town moments from a major spectral event. The energy of the filmmakers definately shines in both images, so much so, one could imagine either adorning a young fan's bedroom wall. 

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is expected to hit theaters November 2021.

Tags: Ghostbusters Finn Wolfhard paul rudd