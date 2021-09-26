Bobby Zarem, the star-maker who gave birth to the "I Love New York" campaign, has died. He was 84.

Zarem passed away in Savannah on Sunday after decades-long of career. His colleague, Bill Augustin, confirmed the heartbreaking news to The New York Times.

According to the news outlet, Zarem died due to complications related to his lung cancer diagnosis. His family and friends surrounded him until his last breath.

Following his death, his colleagues and fans sent their message of condolences to the bereaved family while honoring his legacy.

Film director James Kicklighter shared photos of the late publicist alongside the caption, "My friend Bobby Zarem left this earth today. You'll always be with me, Bobby. I love you.

"There's a direct line from anyone who's ever been moved by a message to Bobby Zarem. He was the originator of original & an icon of ideal. More than a "publicist" he was colossus, passion personified, & the crown prince of personality. There won't soon be a flame w/ his flicker," Adam Nelson wrote.

Bobby Zarem's Legacy

The Savannah native initially fell in love with New York when he visited the city at the age of 13, and he loved the place even more in the years thereafter.

After attending Yale University, he moved to New York City where Columbia Artists Management first hired him. He began working for producer Joseph E. Levine which led to his blooming career.

In 1969, he joined Rogers & Cowan and developed a client base service, including one with Dustin Hoffman.

READ ALSO: The Queen Defended Meghan Markle From Online Trolls During Senior Royal Stint; Tell-All Statement NOT True

Five years later, he founded Zarem Inc. and helped several now-A-listers to get where they are right now. He previously worked with Ann-Margaret, Michael Douglas, Sophia Loren, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, and Jack Nicholson.

Outside his PR career, he famously launched the "I Love New York" tourism campaign. It had a positive impact on the city during the time it was "hurting."

In his 2015 The Hollywood Reporter profile, Zarem recalled how he came up with the campaign. Per the renowned publicist, the idea popped out on a Saturday night in 1975 while walking home.

"The city was in great disrepair, tourists weren't coming because the crime scene had been grossly exaggerated, and the city was slipping into the East River," he reminisced. "Walking home that night, I decided somebody had to do something. And the slogan was there that night."

In his last few years, he came back to the living room of his Savannah home, saying he did not miss New York anymore.

READ MORE: Tom Felton's Friend Gives Update on 'Harry Potter' Star After Alarming Collapse