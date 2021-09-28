One thing that people noticed most of the time whenever Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are out and about in their speaking and meeting engagements is that the former seems to be the latter's shadow. While some claimed that there is no need to fret about it because Prince Harry just is not the type to be bothered with issues of masculinity bordering on toxicity, a new report came about that in fact, he truly is.

Prince Harry always appears to be dominated by Meghan Markle, although whether such a dynamic truly exists in their relationship is hard to confirm. After all, for some analysts, it also looks refreshing for a husband to be doting, supportive, and uncaring of what people will say about their "masculinity." According to WHO AU however, this might not be the case behind closed doors.

Deep inside, the outlet alleged that Prince Harry already hates the narrative of being overshadowed by his own wife. The insider alleged that for so many years, Prince Harry already endured being Prince William's shadow so he no longer wants the same thing to happen to him, just because Meghan Markle has an obviously stronger personality.

There can be truth or none to these allegations. After all, many things have already been said about Prince Harry when he decided to leave his royal position to be with his wife oceans away from his royal family. Not all of these turned out true.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry Acted 'Like a Rockstar' Onstage at Global Citizen Live, Body Language Expert Claims

However, some experts can truly vouched for the fact that if anything else, Prince Harry just truly wants to be seen in his power, more so when in comparison to Prince William.

Back in August, an expert claims that it was the unspoken competition between brothers, and not just because of Meghan Markle that compelled Harry to be so far away from the Palace. In the United States, he can build something for himself and even be deemed as being "more important" than Prince William.

In a new interview, royal author Angela Levin explained that Prince Harry is used to being on the opposite side of Prince William ever since they were young. "When he was at Eton, he hated being there, and he decided he was going to be with the bad boys. I think Harry has got this streak - a lot of us have, but we put it to one side - of being bad and showing off. He is also wanting to be more important than William," Levin told broadcaster Julia Hartley-Brewer, as reported by The Sun.

ALSO READ: Gabby Petito's Missing BF Brian Laundrie 'Well-Equipped' To Evade Police in the Wilderness as Parents Refuse to Say Anything