Gabby Petito informed a Utah police officer that Brian Laundrie punched her in the face during their August 12 fight in Moab, but then walked it back and claimed that he grabbed her face after she punched him first.

Gabby and Brian were separated after officers were called because they were spotted fighting in public, according to fresh bodycam evidence from a second police officer.

The new video is considerably more audible than the previous one... and it gives Gabby a lot more thorough narrative... the crucial moments can even be plainly heard.

The officer observes many marks on Gabby's face and arm and gently inquires as to what happened. Gabby's response when the officer asks if Brian hit her directly was quite crucial, and yet it appears that the police did not give it much weight.

She goes on to say that he grabbed her face and shows how his nails scraped her cheek. Brian, according to Gabby, did not punch or strike her in the face.

As what was reported by numerous outlets, two 911 callers stated that Brian had hit Gabby in the face. However, according to an original police report issued a few weeks ago, both Gabby and Brian stated that she started hitting him first, and he grabbed her face and pushed her away.

Another strange video shows two officers engaged in the event attempting to assess if the act qualifies as domestic violence, but finally deciding on the spot that it did not. One of the cops even suggests that Brian is the one who is at risk of becoming a "battered man."

While the responders seemed to have ignore some critical information that would have prevented the tragedy, the FBI now is leaving no stones unturned to get to the bottom of the case. Even if Brian Laundrie's parents refuse to cooperate with the police, the FBI is confident that it will be able to.

An attorney representing Petito's family voiced doubt on Tuesday that Laundrie's parents would assist the FBI in their continued hunt for him. "The Laundries did not help us find Gabby. They're sure not going to help us find Brian," family attorney Richard Stafford said. "For Brian, we're asking you to turn yourself in to the FBI or the nearest law enforcement agency."

Stafford claimed the FBI had urged them not to mention the relationship between the families during a press appearance with Petito's parents and stepparents. He expressed confidence that the FBI will conduct a thorough investigation into the issue and bring Petito justice.

