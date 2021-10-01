Is Lady Gaga facing major problems with her health?

Lady Gaga recently flaunted her looks at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala over the weekend. She even brought life to the star-studded event by offering an exceptional musical performance to the crowd.

This year's event focuses on promoting arts, sciences, and moviemaking while launching new programs and initiatives for the benefit of the communities.

But aside from the happenings, Lady Gaga herself caused a massive buzz due to her "new look."

What Happened to Lady Gaga?

The "Bad Romance" hitmaker walked on the event with her luxurious strapless evening gown. Despite her stylish appearance, many people quickly noticed some "worrying changes," specifically on her face.

Internet users shared now-viral photos of Lady Gaga from the event. The Grammy winner came with her old-school glam and the usual fierce catwing eyeliner.

However, the latter did not seem to fit her overall looks, which caused people to worry about her health since the singer looked incredibly sick.

One fan commented on Just Jared's Instagram post and claimed that Lady Gaga had brows lift and lip injections. Others also said she obviously used a wig.

"Her hairstylist didn't do a very good job of blending the wig in. You can see the base of the wig.... The lace or whatever it's made of," one said.

Another added, "I love her, don't get me wrong. But she out there lookin' like Kris Jenner."

Lady Gaga has been known as a heavy make-up user, and the recent comments surely do not affect her.

In fact, she publicly revealed the reason why she uses make-up that way.

In her previous interview with Allure, the singer opened up about her insecurities and how make-up "gives wings" to fly.

"I never felt beautiful, and I still have days that I don't feel beautiful. All of the insecurities that I've dealt with my whole life from being bullied when I was younger, they come right back up to bite me," she went on.

Even before she rose to fame, Lady Gaga famously arrived on New York City's club scene with her notable thick black eyeliner. She also raises brows whenever she comes out with "outrageous outfits."

Lady Gaga, to set records straight, is not sick, and she is better than ever as she always says.

