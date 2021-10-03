Fans reacted angrily to Saturday Night Live's mockery of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie's case and Dog the Bounty Hunter's aid to the search. The investigation and search is still ongoing so many fans deemed the show's season 47 debut last night was too insensitive on this part. Some fans believe that someone should pay for making a skit out of the whole thing this soon.

The sketch irritated several viewers, and one fan described it as "VERY bad taste." Pete Davidson, clad in a wig and sunglasses, played Dog The Bounty Hunter during a school board meeting in the spoof.

"I've joined the hunt for Brian Laundrie. So my question to you is: Do you know where he is? I can't find this dude anywhere," Davidson tried to imitate Dog. "I got no leads on this guy. Either he's good, or I'm bad. One of the two."

Some fans claim that this is just too soon not just because the investigation is still ongoing, but the search so far has not been that successful. To make a fool out of the few people who are actually hands-on and dedicated to looking for Laundrie is certainly a misstep for the show.

Some said Gabby Petitio has not even been buried for her case to be already a profit-making machine. Some worry that this skit can somehow ruin the case since so far, the nature of the case is still unclear and the missing person of interest... is still missing.

Dog is presently spearheading the search for Laundrie, who went missing on September 1 after returning from a vacation alone without his former lover.

Gabby was subsequently discovered dead at a secluded campground in Wyoming, where she and Brian had supposedly journeyed together. Her death was ruled a murder after an autopsy.

Authorities are on the lookout for Brian, who was wanted by the FBI for attempting to commit fraud by using a "unauthorized card" around the time Gabby vanished. The authorities are not even tagging him as the murderer, but just the person of interest in the homicide case. Naturally, the jokes were not well received by SNL viewers. One can only imagine what the parents are feeling.

One user tweeted, "normally I roll my eyes at controversy on SNL. However, I WILL say them poking fun at the Petito case was in VERY poor taste. I don't care how 'different' Dog the bounty hunter looks. It's good to have him on our side."

Another user pointed out that it's a little "too soon" for the show writers have Laundrie, still at large, be part of the skit.

"@snl waaayyy #tooson to be using #BrianLaundrie name is skits. He hasn't been found and still on the run! #dogthebountyhunter is actually looking for him. SMH. Heads need to roll for that one!! The poor girl hasn't even been buried yet!! Shame on #snl."

Meanwhile, even as the show mocks what he's doing, Dog the Bounty Hunter's dedicated efforts to aid the police in looking for Laundrie cannot be ignored.

According to Hollywood Life, he shared a video clip if himself wading through actual swamp waters on an island off the West Coast of Florida. "The search has continued throughout the weekend on the islands off the west coast of Florida. #justiceforgabby #brianlaundrie," the caption for his Twitter post read.

