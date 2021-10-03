Scott Disick was recently slammed online after posting a photo of him "working," as Kourtney Kardashian was also busy having a wild weekend with Travis Barker.

The dad of three recently took to his Instagram account to share an image of him looking at a mood board of his clothing line called "talentless."

He captioned the post with "working on the weekend like usual (drake voice)." (check out the post below)

Following this, many fans took to Reddit to allege that Disick is distracting himself from Kardashian and Barker after they posted a skeptical photo.

One fan re-posted Disick's photo on the community thread, saying, "Scott went to the 'Kylie School of posing in front of paperwork to act like I do something for my company'..."

They also made fun of the reality star by saying he's looking at a wall of photos without doing anything.

"I feel like I've been scott pointing at the wall but also I've been the person who drew, printed and hung up all those pics just for scott to point at them," one fan wrote.

READ NOW: The Queen Proves She Has 'Great Trust' In Kate Middleton By Bestowing THIS Honor Amid Family Fallout [REPORT]

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's Wild Weekend

According to The Sun, Disick shared his "working post" after Barker took to his Instagram story to share a picture, seemingly implying that they had a wild night.

In the snap, messy clothes can be seen lying around the couch and on the floor.

Following this, fans also took to another thread slamming the couple, deeming their actions as "inappropriate."

"I'm really curious as to what she's been exposed to because aside from them being able to provide financially, both her parents are inappropriate s***shows." one fan wrote.

"I would be so embarrassed and sick if my parents acted like this on instagram like i would probably not be on social media," another fan wrote.

"This is extremely weird and inappropriate. They're always wanting privacy but yet here is Travis giving out pictures of very intimate moments. No one needs to see this," one wrote.

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Tying The Knot Soon?

Over the weekend, Barker sent fans into a frenzy after seemingly hinting that he would marry Kardashian anytime soon.

The musician took to his Instagram story to share a photo of two skeletons dressed in a wedding dress and tuxedo.

At the time of this writing, neither Barker nor Kardashian has publicly confirmed whether they're tying the knot soon.

READ ALSO: Gabby Petitio, Brian Laundrie Case Disrupted After SNL Mocks Dog the Bounty Hunter? Fans Fuming!