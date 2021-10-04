After five seasons, Damian Lewis' character as Bobby Axelrod ended as he departed from Showtime's series, "Billion."

The Emmy winner actor ended his contract with the high finance drama produced by Brian Koppelman, David Levien, and Andrew Ross Sorkin. One of the showrunners, Koppelman, thanked Lewis for being a part of the show for the past seasons by tweeting, "What an incredible joy to spend five years working so closely with the great @lewis_damian!"

What an incredible joy to spend five years working so closely with the great @lewis_damian ! @DavidLevien and I are beyond grateful to you, Damian, for the work, of course, and the fellowship, and for all you sacrificed to come do this with us. — Brian Koppelman (@briankoppelman) October 4, 2021

He also added, "(Co-creator) @DavidLevien and I are beyond grateful to you, Damian, for the work, of course, and the fellowship, and for all you sacrificed to come do this with us." The official account of "Billions" also made a special post showcasing numerous iconic cuts from the show starring Lewis where it was captioned, "Bobby deserves a proper f*cking send-off. Cheers to you, buddy boy."





'Billions' List Of Actors

As reported by Hollywood Reporter, "Billions" already got its renewal for a sixth season on September 5, which got delayed due to a production shutdown caused by the pandemic.

The show expanded the heated battle between lead characters Axelrod and Paul Giamatti's Chuck Rhodes. The source also stated that the show had former "House of Cards" star Corey Stoll "in a very unholy trinity."

Giamatti, Stoll, and Maggie Siff are also ready for return on its sixth season, alongside Kate Dillon, David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin, and Jeffrey DeMunn.

The Continuation Of 'Billions'

According to Deadline, the Season 5 finale raised some of the real-life escape with Axelrod's replaying captured Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn's secret flight out of Japan in 2019.

While Lewis has ceded his leading big bucks role to Stoll, the outlet stated that there could be a possibility for him to make an appearance for the upcoming season.

Stoll, who played Michael Thomas Aquinius Prince, is joining the drama full-time as he has been promoted to a series regular for Season 6, which will start on January 26, 2022.

And among the changes ranging from new alliances and betrayals for the next episodes and season, Daniel Breaker will also become a part of the series regular on the show. Per source, he played as Scooter, Prince's cunning but uptight right-hand man for the past two years.

