Snoop Dogg is one of the famous rappers of all time as he snagged numerous awards in the past, and he's set to take the Super Bowl Halftime Show stage next year with other musicians. His success does not end in music, as he recently revealed two of his famous fans who turned out to be royals.

According to an interview with Mirror UK, the "Drop It Like It's Hot" hitmaker said Prince William and Prince Harry are some of his biggest fans. He mentioned that the two brothers are his "boys."

By the time he knew that the Dukes were supporting him, Snoop Dogg said he reached out to them, and they have been "cool" ever since.

"I look out for them and they can reach out to me whenever they want - they know that." The rapper said. (via Fox News)

The rapper is currently residing near the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's home in Montecito, California.

In addition, Snoop Dogg commended Prince Harry for making a big move during his royal wedding with Meghan Markle, saying he had "big balls" when he didn't invite former president Donald Trump.

Aside from the invitation, the rapper admired the Duke even more, when he and his wife decided to step down from royal duties.

"Him and Meghan are living their lives like they want and that can't be an easy thing with the whole world judging them." The hip-hop legend added.

Prince Harry and Markle's massive move from the firm earned the rapper's respect.

Snoop Dogg Opens His Door To Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

It seems like Snoop Dogg wants to get the Sussexes better as he invites them for dinner.

The rapper said if the couple is down for Thanksgiving, "they are in for something special."

Snoop Dogg's Odd Friendship With Other Celebrities

The "Doggy Dogg World" rapper has a lot of connections with A-list celebrities, including David Beckham, Seth Rogen, Eminem, Kanye West, and more.

Among his iconic friendships is his relationship with renowned TV personality Martha Stewart.

Snoop Dogg first met the 80-year-old business retailer when he appeared as a guest on "The Martha Stewart Show," where she taught him how to cook her mashed potato recipe.

The moment changed for rappers, including Snoop Dogg, as he believed that Stewart helped musicians from the hip-hop industry become a part of daytime television.

The two have been inseparable since, and they have collaborated on several projects together, including "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party," which aired in 2016.

