It has been a great shock to Blackpink fans that members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, announced their appearance for Paris Fashion Week; however, many of them also got disappointed over one member's quick changes of schedules.

The four members of Blackpink recently took over Paris Fashion Week as each of them has their respective appearances as global ambassadors.

Rosé rocked out in Paris for Saint Laurent for their Spring/Summer 2022 show after appearing at the 2021 MET Gala. On the other hand, Jisoo also visited Dior's atelier as the brand's fashion and global beauty ambassador. And of course, Jennie has just recently visited the Spring-Summer 2022 Ready-to-Wear, October 4.

On the contrary, fans were worried that the youngest member and rapper of Blackpink, Lisa, could not visit BVLGARI's Brand Campaign 2021/22 along with other models.

#YGLetLisadoHerWork

An announcement was made by the CEO of BVLGARI, Jean-Christophe Babin, through Instagram regarding the brand's global ambassador. He stated, "Our great ambassador @lalalalisa_m is in Europe. Unfortunately due to Covid her Agency prefers her not participating to events or shows."

Babin also added, "That's also the reason why insofar we could not shoot her together with Zendaya, Lily Aldridge and Vittoria Ceretti for the BVLGARI Brand Campaign 2021/22 and that we could not run a major event yet together."

As soon as the message reached the fans, namely Blinks, they trended the hashtag #YGLetLisaDoHerWork calling out the unprofessionalism of the company that handles them.

The fans even considered that Lisa was fully vaccinated, which made her fly to Europe via Incheon International Airport a day before the announced post.

BLINK's Protest

Numerous fans have gathered and protested quite enough on how often their agency has been this disrespectful for their artists.

The extent of restrictions to Lisa can no longer be brushed off, so many brands have been complaining and even the CEO of a big luxury brand she’s representing have spoken up. Surely more outrageous limitations for her is happening.



JUSTICE FOR LISA #YGLetLisaDoHerWork pic.twitter.com/qclqSWdPLs — TEAM LISA PH (@TeamLisaPH) October 5, 2021



As one tweet from a fanbase said, "The extent of restrictions to Lisa can no longer be brushed off, so many brands have been complaining and even the CEO of a big luxury brand she's representing have spoken up."

Lisa has more sabotage, restrictions, mistreatment in her entire career than promotions.



JUSTICE FOR LISA#YGLetLisaDoHerWork pic.twitter.com/JP4Ztzy6gy — Z ⁰¹¹²|⁰³²⁷ ❤️‍🔥 (@Malik_Manoban) October 5, 2021



Another fan also explained why Lisa couldn't participate the same as other members. They also brought up the "COVID" reason that seemed confusing despite the others being able to come for their schedules.

