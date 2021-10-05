The Enstarz 8: A Movie in Space?

Welcome back to the Enstarz 8! It's October 5th, and, as always there are even more people, places, and things to stay up to date with. It's almost like entertainment is endless! Don't worry, we're here to make it easier for you to keep up. Here are the Enstarz 8 for the day!

1.Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle's sixth Netflix special The Closer premiered today. The comedian has produced six Netflix specials in six years (which is INCREDIBLE). The self awareness he holds for this endeavour is captured in the trailer he produced for his new comedy hour with Morgan Freeman.

2.Klim Shipenko

Kilm Shipenko is a Russian director and actor that is heading into outer space to make the first ever film in orbit. We now have Hollywood, Bollywood, and Black Hole-ywood. (Get it? Because black hole? Space?)

3. Regé-Jean Page

Regé-Jean Page, the "burn for you" Duke of Hastings from the hit series Bridgerton, is set to star in a new heist thriller movie. The movie will be directed and written by Emmy award winner Noah Hawley.

4. Silver Linings Playbook the Musical

That's right! The 2012 hit film is heading from the silver (linings) screen to the stage. Silver Linings Playbook is being adapted into a musical by the producer of Hairspray and The Producers, James D. Stern.

5. House of Dragons

House of Dragons, the prequel to the HBO instant fantasy classic Game of Thrones, released their official teaser trailer. The show, based on George R.R. Martin's Fire and Blood, released their teaser trailer at an HBO Max Europe Launch event.

6. And Just Like That

The sequel to Sex and the City, titled And Just Like That, has been set to premiere in December of this year. The show follows three of our favorites, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis), through New York City life in their 50s.

7. Happiness for Beginners

Netflix has announced a star studded cast for its newest rom-com Happiness for Beginners. The cast includes Luke Grimes, Nico Santos, Blythe Danner, and Ellie Kemper. The release date for the film has yet to be set.

8. 31 Nights of Horror

Pluto TV will be airing a scary movie every night at 8PM for the next 31 days. Is there any better way you can think of to get into the spooky season spirit?

That is everything for today's Enstarz 8! Check back in tomorrow for more of what you should know!