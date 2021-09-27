After participating in more than 60 films and TV shows in the '60s and '70s up to now, Jean Hale Coleman passed away at 82 due to natural causes on August 3, 2021.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, her family confirmed her death on Monday, September 27, in Santa Monica, California.

The source also stated that the late actress was working on a script named "Being Jeannie," at the time of her death. The said script was based on the true story of a woman who impersonated Jean Hale back in the 1960s, where she also married ten men across Texas and Oklahoma and stole their money.

Rest In Peace, Jean Hale

As reported by Deadline, the late actress was born in Salt Lake on December 27, 1938, and raised in Darien, Connecticut. Hale went to the University of Utah and Skidmore College. She became a part of Conover Agency and Huntington Hartford Agency, where Hale became a model.

The source also said that she studied and graduated from the Neighborhood Playhouse School of Theater in New York. During her stay in the Theater school, she studied with Sydney Pollack, Martha Graham, and her future husband, Dabney Coleman.

In the early 1960s, Hale was spotted by Sandra Dee's agent Len Luskin walking down 5th Avenue. This became the reason that led to her signing with 20th Century Fox.By the time 1961 came, the two became married and had three children, namely Kelly, Randy, and Quincy. They filed their divorce in 1984.

Her film roles include the 1967 "In Like Flint," co-starred opposite James Coburn, "Taggart," "McHale's Navy Joins the Air Force," "The Oscar," and Roger Corman's "The St. Valentine's Day Massacre" partnering with Jason Robards and George Segal.

READ ALSO: Gabe Salazar's Tragic Cause Of Death: Texan TikToker GabeNotBabe Passed Away At 19

In 1984, Hale founded Coleman-Tanasescu Entertainment with partner Gino Tanasescu before branching out on her own in 2000.

For the past decades, the star became also landed on numerous TV series, including "Bonanza," "Hawaii Five-O," "McHale's Navy," "My Favorite Martian," "The Perry Mason Show," and "The Alfred Hitchcock Hour." The publishing also mentioned: "Bob Hope Presents the Chrysler Theatre," "Hogan's Heroes," "Cannon," "The Wild Wild West," and a lot more.

In two episodes of the ABC's iconic "Batman" series, led by Adam West, she also took part as the Mad Hatter's fetching paramour Polly, the hatcheck girl.

READ MORE: Angelina, The Weeknd Spotted Heading Home Together After Romantic Italian