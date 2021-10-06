Cynthia Harris, who starred as Paul Reiser's mother in the comedy "Mad About You," died on October 3 at the age of 87.

Her death was reported by her family, although no cause of death was given.

Harris passed away in New York City. Harris was also well-known for her Broadway and off-Broadway appearances. She created the Actors Company Theater in 1993 and served as its creative director and co-founder.

Harris is survived by her companion Nathan Silverstein, her assistant Terrence Mintern, her brother Dr. Matthew Harris, her sister-in-law Maryjane Harris, and many nieces and nephews. Eugene Wolsk, a theater producer, was her husband from 1961 until their divorce in 1972. She had a series of significant guest appearances on the popular NBC sitcom in the 1990s, alongside Reiser and Helen Hunt. In addition, Harris makes a cameo in the 2019 revival.

In the second season of "Mad About You," she played Sylvia Buchman. Over the course of the show's existence, she appeared in 71 episodes.

For her role as Wallis Warfield Simpson, the future Dutchess of Windsor, in the seven-part 1978 Thames Television/ITV miniseries Edward & Mrs. Simpson, Harris got a BAFTA nomination for best TV actress. It won the Emmy for outstanding limited series and starred Edward Fox as King Edward VIII, who quit the kingdom in 1936 to marry Simpson.

On the complicated relationship between Edward and her character, Harris gave a a quite profound take in a 1978 interview.

"I think her Americanism attracted him [to her] ... he felt that he would be a new king for a new age. And she didn't really know all the things that you are not supposed to do. She could have made him feel that everything was possible. I think she was very warm and very witty," she said.

Cynthia Lee Harris was born on August 9, 1934, in New York City. Saul, her father, was a businessman. "The only thing I ever wanted for my birthday from the time I was old enough to speak practically was, 'I'd like to go see a play,'" she said.

