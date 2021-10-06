Jake Gyllenhaal does not approve of the scenes he had with Jennifer Aniston on their joint project, "The Good Girl."

In 2002, Gyllenhaal and Aniston both starred in Miguel Arteta-directed romance drama. The film earned box office sales of $16.9 million and scored positive responses from viewers.

Despite the overwhelming support they got, Gyllenhaal reportedly felt tortured while recording the intimate scenes with Aniston.

Speaking during the October 5 episode of "The Howard Sten Show" (via Us Weekly), the 40-year-old actor confessed he had a big crush on Aniston when they landed on their "The Good Girl" roles.

He told the host how it was torture for him being uncomfortable and awkward around Aniston. At the same time, it was not a torture since he was working with his crush.

Gyllenhaal went on to specify which part made it more awkward, saying that the love scenes are the most uncomfortable to record on any set.

"[Because] there are maybe 30, 50 people watching it, maybe, If it's a closed set, it's less. That doesn't turn me on," he detailed. "It's a dance, you're choreographing for a camera. You can get in it but it's like a fight scene. You have to choreograph those scenes."

Jake Gyllenhaal on Staying Professional

The then 21-year-old actor played the role of Holden, a cashier who established a relationship with an older co-worker, Justine (Aniston). When the two characters met, the female was struggling emotionally because of her husband.

From having an emotional bond, the two eventually had a sexual relationship.

According to the 40-year-old "The Guilty" star, actors use techniques to ensure they stay professional on-set. The actor himself reportedly used "the pillow technique" on "The Good Girl."

"That was just preemptive and used generally always when actually in a horizontal place in that movie," he explained.

According to Insider, the technique happens when the prop is placed "between actors and prosthetics" to create an illusion of having intimate scenes.

Gyllenhaal also revealed that it was actually Aniston's suggestion to use a pillow on the scene. The actress reportedly put a pillow beside them before they began recording the scene.

It was not the first time Gyllenhaal shared the struggles of working with Aniston. He once told Entertainment Weekly in 2016 that their collaboration was "a little rough."

