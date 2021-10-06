Gabby Petito's death has already been ruled a homicide, but questions continue to rise as the FBI chooses to keep her body for weeks now.

On September 19, the responders who found Petito's body near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming handed her to the County Coroner to determine the manner of death. Two days after they launched an autopsy, Dr. Brent Blue declared that the 22-year-old was a victim of homicide.

Two weeks after the information was released, the Teton County Coroner has not disclosed the YouTuber's final cause of death. They also have not released her remains to the family.

This move caused a famed forensic pathologist to assume that there is something very unusual about Gabby Petito's cause of death.

"I think the FBI would be very cautious about things because they don't want to make a mistake," Dr. Michael Baden told Fox News. "Whatever reasons they're withholding, it is very unusual."

The pathologist explained how an examiner may only hold the remains if there is something they are still unsure about. There must be something that needs to be investigated. However, they should not be retaining the whole body.

Dr. Baden revealed that the current equipment allows bodies to be tested and documented for one to two days. Still, there should not be any reason to keep her whole body from the Petito family.

The victim's family has not confirmed whether they finally got Petito's body. The official cause of death is also yet to be ruled.

Gabby Petito Foundation Already Up

While the family and people wait for the official reports, the Gabby Petito Foundation announced on Tuesday that it would hold its first fundraiser this month. Her parents made the organization to assist other families with missing loved ones.

Petito's father, Joseph, expressed his gratitude to the media for its unmatched attention and for helping them to find their daughter. He also pointed that many missing persons need the same interest.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: Gabby Petito's Lawyer Drops ONE Massive Clue Brian Laundrie' Murdered' Gabby Petito

"We wish to turn our personal tragedy into a positive. It is our hope that Gabby's foundation will bring these important issues into the forefront of the public eye to the benefit of all our communities," the statement said.

The first event will be held at Patchogue. The proceeds of the Gabby Petito Foundation's first event will benefit the organization.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Has 2nd Leaked Tape? 'KUWTK' Star Incredibly Worried Over Another Scandal Video [Report]