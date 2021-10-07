Gavin Rossdale's followers are worried after he shared a series of mysterious Instagram postings, hinting that he's going through something serious. Just weeks after his band Bush postponed their forthcoming tour owing to "Covid-related issues," the singer, 55, resorted to social media to tweet a photograph begging for "some more time." Naturally, such wording led some followers to think the worst.

"Dear time-can I have some more please," Gavin captioned a contemplative black and white photograph he uploaded on Sunday. "Have a great weekend out there," he added, prompting numerous admirers to inquire about his well-being.

On Wednesday, the singer posted a video of himself walking his dog and captioned it, "push on forward."

Adding two to two together, fans believe the hitmaker is going through a massive ordeal. Gavin also shared a photo of a syringe on his Stories, as well as a montage of photos from his earlier days as a performer.

This comes after it was revealed that Gavin is seeing Gwen, a beautiful model who looks exactly like his ex-wife and has the same name, obviously. An insder alleged to The Sun that "Gavin and Gwen both find each other hot and they're having fun together," although "It's still early days because they have only known each other a few months but it is all going well."

Meanwhile, ex Gwen Stefani is in the middle of a so-called marriage bliss with Blake Shelton. Just three days ago, husband Blake posted a sweet tribute for her on her birthday.

Blake Shelton wished Gwen Stefani a happy birthday by sharing a lovely photo of the two from their wedding day. It was captioned by the country artist with a caption that most wives would love their husbands to write. "Happy birthday to my better half.. my WIFE!!!! I love you," he wrote.

No Doubt's frontwoman, who just turned 52, made a comment to the sweet post with, "Love u x." Stefani and Shelton began dating in 2015. The two worked together on "The Voice."

