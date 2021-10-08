Royal experts have predicted who will be part of Prince Charles' "slimmed down monarchy" once he becomes king.

Currently, the British royal family members who are working are eight, and all of them are senior royals.

But this will now be reduced once the Prince of Wales finally sits on the throne.

Why Is Prince Charles Reducing Number of Working Royals?

One of the main reasons Prince Charles is making this drastic move is to save the reputation of the British monarchy, which has recently taken a hit with constant negative headlines.

Not only that, but they could also save money after reducing the number of working royals being paid by taxpayer-funded Sovereign Grant.

Who Will Be the Part of Working Royals?

According to royal experts and authors Kate Thornton, Katie Nicholl, and Robert Jobson, Prince Charles will only have four people to work in the frontline of the monarchy.

Jobson said, "They're doing a lot more together now, we see that with the Queen being supported as she was in Scotland by Charles and Camilla."

"They really are kind of reaffirming their numbers, aren't they."

The experts also predicted that other members who could be part of the final lineup of Prince Charles' royal family would be his siblings Prince Edward and Princess Anne, except scandal-scarred Prince Andrew, the Duke, and Duchess of Cambridge and Camilla.

The new monarchy can also include Sophie Wessex and Queen Elizabeth II.

In the past few months, people are seeing more and more of Prince Charles and his wife, Camila, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince Harry and Kate Middleton.

They are going to be a "new Fab Four" with just the people mentioned above.

Nicholl said, "I mean this time a couple of years ago we were writing about a very different Fab Four."

The previous Fab Four were the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

"Of course, that didn't turn out to be so fabulous," the royal expert quipped.

READ ALSO: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ran Off with $35 Million From Royal Family? [Report]

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Joining Prince Charles' Lineup?

Initially, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were part of the lineup when Prince Charles planned for his reign.

Prince Harry and Meghan reportedly had a critical role in his plans to represent a more modern monarchy.

But since the pair have other plans in their lives, it doesn't seem like they're keen on moving back to Buckingham Palace. After all, they're already making their brand, building an empire while making millions.

READ MORE: Is Meghan Markle Releasing 'Makeup By Meghan' or 'Meghan Markle Cosmetics'?