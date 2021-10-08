Selena Gomez has kept a quiet profile this week, with her last public appearance being on October 1. Fans' speculations that Chris Evans and her are romantically connected sparked an article in Us Weekly, The Sun, and gossip site Nicki Swift after he followed her on Instagram.

Some people on Twitter claimed that the two were seen leaving the same studio and restaurant at different times in tweets on October 1, however there is no evidence to back up this allegation.

In fact, the paparazzi photos of them in the alleged same locations are actually old shots of Gomez (one from October 2019 and another from November 2017) and Evans (one from summer 2020 when he was in London with then-rumored flame Lily James and another from October 2013), appearing separately with similar backgrounds that are actually different places. In the real October 1, 2021 photographs taken by photographers later that day, Gomez is seen with a female companion, whom she embraced farewell.

Evans recently followed Gomez on Instagram, but she has not reciprocated. Although they are both officially unmarried, their secret relationship statuses may or may not differ. According to their IMDB accounts, the two have never been photographed together and are not currently working on any projects together. The majority of Twitter reactions are simply individuals hoping for something to happen.

Apart from what has already been said, Selena Gomez and Chris Evans do not appear to be dating. Not because Chris Evans isn't worth dating, but because Gomez isn't in the mood for casual dating and wants her next relationship to be "the one" right away. She admitted as much.

According to Us Weekly, Gomez admitted to having a crush on Evans in 2015. She could technically be considered a baby then. "I kind of have a crush on Chris Evans. Isn't he cute? He's very cute," she told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen then. She added it was her first time to make the revelation publicly. "Oh man, he's either going to hate me or love me," she even joked.

However, Gomez wasn't seeking for a serious relationship at the time, according to a source who talked to Entertainment Tonight in June. "Selena is very traditional, she would love to find 'her person' and get married and have a family one day," the source said. "[But] she is not looking for something serious now and is in no rush to settle down as her priority continues to be her health, career and philanthropy work. She has worked so hard on her physical and mental health over the past few years, and she knows she must be the healthiest version of herself if she's going to share her life with someone else, so she will only get involved in a serious relationship when she feels ready."

Things are not so different now. She's still more focused on her career than anything else.

After shooting PDA sequences with her on-screen Only Murders in the Building love interest Aaron Dominguez fueled speculations of them dating in real life, Gomez spoke out about being single in March and the attention that comes with dating her. She also said she's grafeful to be single, as being involved would probably ruin her every work experience with any guy.

"We had just started working together. I honestly thought, 'No wonder guys don't want to date me!'" Gomez told Los Angeles Times. "I think people only care because I'm young, and the older I get the less they'll care. For now it's a part of the job that I don't really like. I'm actually grateful that I'm not involved with anyone right now."

Then in September, she outrightly said she DOES NOT want to date. She spoke about pandemic dating during a sit-down interview with makeup artist and Youtuber NikkieTutorial and shared her true feelings about dating. "It's just funny that I release things that say I want a boyfriend and stuff," Gomez shared, "And I'm like, 'I didn't really mean it, though. Guys are a lot of work. Every one of my exes thinks I'm crazy. So, I don't care," she ultimately admitted.

