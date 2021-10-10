Queen Elizabeth II will be celebrating her Platinum Jubilee next year with the Brits and the royal family.

But many wonder if the royal family invited renegades, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

If Buckingham Palace has snubbed them, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex already plan to celebrate their grandmother's special day in the US.

What Is Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee?

The 95-year-old monarch will celebrate her 70 years on the throne in June 2022, which is considered her Platinum Jubilee.

It is a historic occasion that will take place on a four-day weekend from June 2 until June 5.

British royal family members will be seen in public attending events in the UK and its nearby countries.

The celebrations will start with the traditional Trooping the Color parade, which is always held in London.

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Joining the Platinum Jubilee?

According to royal commentator Neil Sean, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may organize their celebrations in the US in an alternative celebration.

"According to a very good source, very close to Harry and Meghan, it looks like Harry and Meghan could be planning the alternative Platinum Jubilee celebrations."

He went on to say on his YouTube video, "A lot of people over in New York and particularly in the United States will be celebrating with us on that special weekend."

In fact, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly going to celebrate by organizing their charity event in the US.

"But Harry and Meghan, according to that close source, think they could .. perhaps throw a huge gala party, some big sort of concert event, all raising money for the charitable causes associated with not just Harry and Meghan, but some of the causes associated with her gracious Majesty the Queen."

Though the commentator believes that many people may scoff at the idea, he explained that it's really within the Duke of Sussex's right to celebrate his grandmother. After all, she had been on the throne far too long.

Prince Harry 'Embarrassed' After Claims He Was Desperate for Money

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed a megawatt deal with Netflix last year.

But it was recently reported that he is reportedly "a bit embarrassed" after bosses at the streaming giant were "horrified" by the claims that he only took the deal because he needed the money.

The Daily Mail reported that it's even possible they may give up the lucrative deal.

"Because you want to sign people who are really keen to make programs, and not doing it for just a quick bit of cash."

