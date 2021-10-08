Many fans are looking forward to Kim Kardashian's appearance this coming weekend for "Saturday Night Live," and in fact, she asked for numerous comedians' help to prepare.

The 40-year-old beauty mogul is set to have her first time live hosting on the longtime running show this weekend, October 9. And reports said that she called a crew of comedy legends for an emergency to make her appearance go well.

TMZ reported that these comedy legends were Dave Chappelle, Michelle Wolf, Ellen DeGeneres, Amy Schumer, and James Corden. The source said they gave her tips on what to include in her monologue, how to deliver them and nail her performance well.

On Kardashian's First Hosting Gig

A source told the outlet that the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star "has been having a blast" as she gets ready for the show. She was said to be very open to all ideas that the team, including TV producer Lorne Michaels, gave her.

The insider also stated that the show producers and the casts were impressed that "Kim's actually been exceeding the expectations they had for someone without any experience in the comedy world."

Other than the said comedians who helped Kardashian out, there were reports that she also had another "very famous name" helping her prepare. That is her estranged husband, Kanye West.

A source told ET that the "DONDA" producer was said to be "bouncing ideas" with his ex-wife after his numerous appearances on "SNL" as a musical guest. "Kim and Kanye are in a great place, and they always bounce ideas off of each other and look to each other for advice and guidance, and this gig is no exception," the source added.

Thing To Look Forward To

According to The New York Post, Kim Kardashian will reportedly poke fun at herself as a part of her hosting duties, among some of her jokes said to be "self-deprecating."

And despite receiving backlash ahead of her guest appearance, the source also reported that she isn't showing any sign of nerves.

Kim Kardashian will have Halsey also appearing on the show as the musical guest. And it is now up for Kardashian to boost the ratings of "SNL" as the pressure is on.

