Wendy Williams' health battle isn't over as her long-awaited return to television is postponed again after her production announced that she would be replaced on her show ahead of its upcoming premiere.

According to a statement posted on her Instagram account, "The Wendy Williams Show" will feature an "exciting lineup of guest hosts and panels" starting October 18.

In the post, Williams remains under medical supervision and meets with her doctors every day. Fans shouldn't be alarmed as the production assured that she's making progress with her health; however, she's suffering from "serious complications" because of Graves' Disease and thyroid. (read the complete statement below)

Williams won't return to television anytime soon as "more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties."

The statement also added that the host had been a valued member of the Debmar-Mercury family over the past 12 years, and they want her health to be their number one priority.

"As soon as she's ready, she will be back in her treasured purple chair." They added.

They concluded the post by saying they appreciate the public's respect for the host's privacy.

At the time of this writing, the show's production has not yet unveiled the upcoming replacements for Wendy Williams.

In a previous announcement, Williams' team confirmed that her COVID-19 case is "no longer an issue" and has since tested negative for the virus.

Reason Behind Wendy Williams' Mental Breakdown

In the midst of her COVID-19 battle, the talk show host is also reportedly receiving psychiatric services.

According to early reports, Williams feels broken. She also struggled with addiction leading to her hospitalization.

Per sources who spoke to The Sun, the host's alcohol problems are the main culprit as she's drinking every day despite filming for the show.

READ NOW: Tyga Turns Himself Him and Was Charged With 'Felony Domestic Abuse,' Complainant Heartbroken

Another big issue contributing to her spiral is Williams' issue with her ex-husband Kevin Hunter after he cheated on her and had a baby with his mistress, Sharina Hudson.

Williams filed for divorce in 2019 after being married for 20 years.

Wendy Williams' Battle With Graves' Disease

Williams has been open with her health problems, and she previously announced in her show that she's battling Graves' Disease.

She said that her medical condition is the reason why she has bulgy eyes.

Aside from the disease, she's also diagnosed with lymphoma, which causes swelling in several parts of her body because of the build-up of lymph fluid.

READ ALSO: Kate Beckinsale Is The Guilty Party, Another 'Walking Dead' Spinoff Is On The Way And Enstarz 8 Must Read Stories Of The Day