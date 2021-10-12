Are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West getting back together?

KimYe shippers found hope these past weeks as Kim and Kanye continuously showed signs of reconciliation. This led to speculations that they had already canceled their divorce to take the chance again.

However, that is not the case at all.

A new document filed in the Los Angeles County Court on Tuesday revealed that the estranged couple's $60 million Hidden Hills Estate would be given to Kim alone.

Before the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star won it, she and her ex-husband negotiated a buyout price to secure the property. The estranged couple purchased it in 2014 for a whopping amount of $20 million. After closing the deal, they began to build their dream home and shell out millions afterward to cover its massive renovation.

A separate source told New York Post that the ex-couple decided to put the grant on Kim since it is where their four kids have grown up.

Kim has been staying in the family home with their kids since the filing of the divorce. Meanwhile, Kanye still has his two ranches - one which he just put up for sale and a bigger lot where he wrote "Donda."

Kanye West Spent Time Designing Their Dream House

Before the new development came out, Kanye spoke publicly about how they worked hard on creating the home. They even hired Belgian designer Axel Vervoordt to help them visualize what they wanted for their residence.

The "Jesus is King" rapper sat for an interview with Architectural Digest in 2020 and explained how they set "metamorphosis of the house from suburban McMansion to futuristic Belgian monastery" as the main inspiration for the home's aesthetic.

READ ALSO: Meghan Markle Asks Royal Family Absurd Demands Before Returning To UK?

"When I was growing up in Chicago, before the internet, I'd go to my local Barnes & Noble to check out Architectural Digest and other design magazines, along with the fashion and rap titles. My father encouraged me. He always had graph paper around for me to scribble on," he said.

Losing the Hidden Hills Estate homes came after Kanye purchased a $57.3 million oceanfront contemporary Malibu home. He also recently sold his first Wyoming ranch and closed on international property in Belgium.

As of the writing, Kanye and Kim are yet to finalize their divorce. However, they both want the process to be smooth-flowing as they reportedly do not want to rush everything.

READ MORE: Squid Game Star Jung Ho Yeon's Famous Boyfriend Reacts To Her Skyrocketing Fame: 'He's Worried About Me'