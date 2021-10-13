The folks at Blumhouse, the studio behind Paranormal Activity, The Purge, Insidious, and just about every movie that has terrified audiences since the mid-2000s, has done it again. The production house of horror have just released the trailer for their latest nailbiter The Black Phone.

Co-written and directed by Scott Derrickson, the film is based off of an award winning short story by Joe Hill which tells the story of Finney Shaw, a 13-year-old boy who has been kidnapped by a serial killer and locked in a soundproof basement with no means of escape. He tries to use an old black phone attached to the wall to call for help only to find it disconnected. Suddenly, the phone begins to ring and the voices of the madman's previous victims begin to show Fin how to outwit the killer and escape.

The film stars Ethan Hawke as the sadistic heavy simply known as The Grabber, as well as first time actor Mason Thames as the shy, but industrious Finney. Keeping with the success of popular properties like Stranger Things, the story is set in the bygone years before cell phones, while playing off of the trope of strange vans kidnapping kids on the way home from school, which only adds to the tension that is further ramped up by Hawke's interesting turn as a maniacal villain.

The plot has a fresh feel to it, allowing the victims to take back their power through the vessel of Finney. Definitely an innovative story device rarely used in this way. Past films like Stir Of Echoes or The Sixth Sense have definitely tread in the territory of ghosts helping from beyond the grave, but here it almost feels like a twist on the revenge thriller as well.

Guess we'll have to wait and see when The Black Phone hits theaters on January 28, 2022.